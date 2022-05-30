Shittu picks Ikorodu constituency ticket, promises welfare

In what was a fierce battle among the asipirants in Ikorodu Federal Constituency within the People Democratic Party PDP, it was however, Mr Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu came up triumphantly the flag bearer of the party to contest in next year general election as the candidate to represent the Ikorodu federal constituency in the upcoming 2023 elections for the House of Representatives in Abuja.

The keenly contested race, which included three other aspirants, namely AbdulAzeez Kunle Awesu, Temitope Odeyale and Mrs Tolani Disu, saw Shittu emerged as the winner thus secured the approval of the party delegates to win the ticket to represent their political party

Speaking shortly after the results of the primaries were announced, the handsome looking politician who has been well tutored pledged to unite the party in Ikorodu and its environment to team up in readiness for the general elections ahead in 2023.

“This is not a matter of me emerging as a winner but a success to us all. We are all to work together as one to bring the name of the party to where it actually belongs. So I pledge to work with other asipirants in other to achieve our goal’

Speaking further, he said he has been emphasizing on an ambition to see to the welfare of the people and make it his priority if elected to represent the constituency in 2023.

Shittu also promise to cover the vacuum between the people and the government so as to create good relationship,all these he said he cannot do alone if he emerge winner in the upcoming election where he will represent his constituency.