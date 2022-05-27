By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna state, has rejected the APC gubernatorial primary election result, describing it as a charade.

Sha’aban who addressed journalists in Kaduna , said the exercise was marred by irregularities and alleged that the outcome may not augur well for the APC in Kaduna State.

According to him, “the election was a ‘charade’, most of the delegates from the 23 local governments were locked out of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall voting center in Murtala Square Kaduna, while people were picked from the streets of Kaduna to vote in the primary including the Alnajiri.”

“Four or five different delegates lists were produced for the election between Wednesday night and Thursday night.

I have already petitioned INEC and the APC national headquarters about the ‘sham’ in Kaduna, “he said.

“I am a cleared candidate for the office of governorship of Kaduna state. I went through all the processes, paid N50 million to buy form, went through the guidelines and went to 300 nominees across the state that filled the form to nominate me.”

“What is happening today ,the supposed day of the primary election is a charade. No delegate congress was carried out in Kaduna nothing. APC in Kaduna is behaving as if it’s the only party, as if there are no other parties in the state. Many of our members across the 23 local governments were asked to pay N5,000 to buy delegates form, they filled the form and submitted, but they were denied from last night.”

“We cannot be laying ambush or boobytraps for ourselves. What happened to those who collected the form from APC secretariat Kaduna and their names were sent to APC secretariat in the local governments but they were denied the access for those who are there to vote for a particular candidate? It’s like we are burying APC when the party is still alive. It is the people that enjoyed APC for seven years that are now burying APC alive.”

“From Wednesday to Thursday, there were five different delegates lists. I won’t be a party to illegality we don’t know who are going to chose us. We are yet to hear from INEC. I won’t accept any result that is produced through illegality. I’m coming with the best and most candid solution. I’m not desperate to be governor of Kaduna state but I am desperate to serve the people of Kaduna state,” he said.

The APC gubernatorial primary election in Kaduna state was won by Sen. Uba Sani who scored 1,149 votes, while ACG Bashir Abubakar (retd) was second with 37 votes and Sha’aban was third with 10 votes.

According to the returning officer from APC headquarters, Barr. Anachuna Henry, there were 39 invalid votes as there were 1,275 delegates, 1,245 were accredited but only 1,235 voted.