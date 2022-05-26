Sen. Sandy Onor, Senator representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State on Thursday picked the gubernatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election.

Onor defeated his compatriot, Sen. Gershom Bassey, who represents the Southern Senatorial District in the ninth assembly with total votes of 236 to 175 votes and Rep. Daniel Asuquo, who scored 147 votes.

Declaring the result, Mr Babajide Coker, Chairman, PDP Cross River gubernatorial primary election who declared Onor winner said 591 voters were accredited out of 594 and 591 votes were cast.

Coker added that 571 votes were valid while 20 votes were void.

“By the powers conferred on me as chairman of the electoral committee for the gubernatorial convention in Cross River, I hereby declare Sen. Sandy Onor, the winner of the election.

“Having pulled the highest number of votes, he is hereby returned and elected,” he said.

Speaking on the victory, Onor said God was about to do something new in Cross River, adding that he would offer the state a leadership that is different.

“We will take the state to where it used to be, where people came and saw a clean and green environment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other contestants were Mr Arthur Archibong with six votes, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, four votes, Imah Adegoke, one vote and Mrs Philia Henshaw, 2 votes.

NAN reports also that few hours before the election, one of the aspirant, Mr Effiok Cobham, former Deputy Governor of Cross River withdrew from the race. (NAN)