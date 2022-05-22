By Funmi Komolafe



Brethren, the month of Grace is winding down but the Grace of God will never wind down in your life provided you remain connected to the Almighty God.



As human beings we all have limitations. There are many issues that we cannot resolve ourselves. Even medial science is limited that was why no one had the answer to Covid19 when it first surfaced.



Man is limited but God is unlimited and that makes it clear to us that no issue is beyond God to resolve.



Often times we have prayed, “ O God intervene in my situation”. A great prayer point. However, sometimes we need to be specific.



What area do you need God’s intervention?

You need to be specific. When you are specific, it is another way of placing your priority before the Lord.



God’s specific intervention often manifests in amazing testimony. Once people begin to doubt, saying “ is it true, is it possible”, just know that what you have is a great testimony.

Let me start by sharing with you the testimony of a lady that had been written off by her friends, co- workers and in-laws as one that can never have children.



Some said, she couldn’t bear children because she is an activist that minds other people’s business.



Suddenly, the lady who trusted the Lord and kept praying got pregnant. God hid the pregnancy. It never protruded and because the pregnancy was under severe demonic attack, many did not know she was pregnant.



Physically, what many could see was that she wore bigger clothes. Her colleagues at work gossiped that she had lost her sense of fashion out of frustration.



Her mockers saw frustration but she saw the vision of motherhood.

To shorten this story, the lady gave birth to a baby boy after decades of waiting.

While many rejoiced with her, her co-workers engaged in gossip asking if it was possible. A few of them that knew she was pregnant rejoiced with her. Some of her in-laws said she bought the baby. God put them to shame, as the baby was a carbon copy of his father.

The Lord shut the mouth of her enemies permanently.



I don’t know what you are going through but I suggest that you begin to ask for God’s specific intervention in that area. The Almighty God will shut the mouth of your enemies permanently in Jesus name.



When we ask for specific intervention, God grant’s our request and may even give more than we ask.



If you don’t believe, let’s look at two personalities.

Hannah, the wife of Elkanah. Ist Samuel 1 vs. 11 ( KJV) “ And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head”.



Hannah was specific and the answer came in verse 20 : “ Wherefore, it came to pass, when the time was come about after Hannah had conceived that she bare a son, and called his name Samuel, saying, Because I have asked him of the LORD”.



Samson was another person that asked for specific intervention. This was at the point that his sins had cost him his relationship with God yet even as sinner he prayed for specific intervention and God answered.



Judges 16 vs. 28 is our authority. It states: And Samson called unto the LORD, and said, O Lord God, remember me, I pray thee, only this once, O God, that I may be at once avenged of the Philistines for my two eyes”.



The answer to his prayer is found in verse 30 of the same chapter. “ And Samson said, Let me die with the Philistines. And he bowed himself with all his might; and the house fell upon the lords, and upon all the people that were therein. So the dead which he slew at his death were more than they which he slew in his life”.



Samson sought specific intervention for revenge and he got it.

Let’s look at a common word that Hannah and Samson used. “ Remember me”. Both of them asked the Lord to remember and the Lord did.



Brethren, you may require specific intervention in your marital life, reproductive life, marriage aspiration, labour loss or whatever. There is no issue that God cannot turn around to give you a new testimony.



Perhaps, there is a lady out there that your husband is misbehaving because, you are yet to have children. Don’t join him to misbehave.



You only need to continue to do your best in line with the word of God in your marriage then go on your knees to ask the Lord to remember you not just remember you, tell the Lord to favour you such that you alone will bear children for your husband.



I believe someone is in this situation, hence the Holy Spirit puts this in my mind.

You may ask what type of prayer is this? It is a very powerful one. You are simply saying, Lord remember me , open by womb and shut that of every other woman contending with you in your marriage.



God is faithful. Sister, you will be surprised that God will answer you. Stop allowing the activities of a husband who is not born-again, the one that engages in extra martial affairs to distract your prayer life.Once you allow distraction, you are making ways for the devil to control your life. That will not be your portion in Jesus name.



There is a promise for every child of God in Numbers 14 vs. 28 : “ Say unto them, As truly as I live saith the LORD, as ye have spoken in mine ears, so will I do to you”.

Again let’s consider Hannah and Samson. They spoke to the ears of the Lord. They made their specific requests when there was no distraction.



Hannah poured out her heart to the Lord without attracting the attention of anybody and that was why Pastor Eli that saw her thought she was drunk.



Samson cried unto the Lord for specific help when he knew that his personal efforts would never yield result. He spoke when when his enemies were busy at a party. He cried unto the Lord to remember him when he was alone. No distraction.



Brethren, when and how do you cry unto the Lord?.

You need to create a quite time to seek the face of the Lord. You don’t have to go to any mountain. Even in your room in the late hours of the night, you can cry unto the Lord. Pour out your hearts and be sure that the Holy Spirit will teach you how to pray provided you are a born-again and real Christian.



Hear the Psalmist in Psalm 130 verses one and two : “ Out of the depths have I cried unto thee, O LORD.



Lord, hear my voice: let thine ears attentive to the voice of my supplications”.

The Psalmist poured out his heart, pour out yours too to the Lord in prayers.

As Christians, we are given specific words in Isaiah 55 vs. 6 : “ Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near”.



Come closer to Jesus daily and He will attend to your needs. It is well with you in Jesus’ name.

