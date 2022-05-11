Scientists have alerted Nigerians on new infectious agents emerging and re-emerging thereby posing significant risks and threat to human and the environment.

Mr Toyosi Raheem, President of the Society for Scientists in infectious Diseases (SSID), an NGO, gave the alert on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Raheem who said this at the official inauguration of the society as well as investiture of national and zonal executives

He, however, pointed out that new technologies and strategies were also emerging and re-emerging to tackle medical challenges.

The president said the society as a critical stakeholders would work towards achieving the 2008 Maputo declaration on strengthening laboratory research against infectious diseases.

“The philosophy behind the birth of SSID: One is tempted to ask for why the need for this NGO (SSID) when there are many others existing ones, possibly with related objectives.

“Frankly speaking, the philosophy behind the establishment of SSID is to provide further specialty-specific platform for scientists especially, Medical Laboratory Scientists in Nigeria and Diaspora.

“This is aimed at producing strong and quality platform for engagement of members of our society and the public.

“On best framework or strategies that can be mounted/deployed towards national and global control, diagnoses, treatment/management of infectious diseases to improve quality of lives.

“This obviously, will be holistic and within the one-health concept,’’ Raheem said.

He added that the society had been involved in many subtle engagements with the public since her establishment few months back, and would continue to do its best for the development of the country.

He called on members to brace-up for the task ahead especially on battling against microbes and diseases to improve the quality of lives, adding that the society shall not be left behind scheme of happenings in the country.

The President also hinted that the society was ready to build the capacity of its members to be able to tackle medical challenges wherever they are working.

He added that the advent of COVID-19 in the country had prepared the society to be extraordinarily determined to tackle medical challenges that may pose risk and hazard to Nigerians especially in the area of diagnoses and treatment.

In his remark, Mr Godwin Ehimekpen, the Chairman of the occasion, stated that the society was ready to build knowledge among its members, to be at the forefront to fight diseases in Nigeria.

He commended the resilience and determination of the society members, adding that they are more ready to combat any disease outbreak that might want to threaten the peace of the country.