By Abdulmumin Giwa

Lack of exposure to principles that broaden economy and provide opportunities to citizens is one of the weaknesses of a lot of politicians, hence not much of Internally Generated Revenues, job opportunities through value chains are founded .

These might as well be some of the reasons why

a lot of societal ills are difficult to be addressed because access to them area not provided through good governance.

It is indeed that service to humanity should be the true principle behind good governance and not power. Such service should not be in the form of personal gains but in the form of transparency and selflessness.

Sadiq Wali as an international businessman who has the experience of economic building, will bring transparency and service in government. This will sure be a means by which unnecessary wastes and wrong investments in government spending can properly be managed.

Mixing his experience in the business world as well as his short stint in government, more should be expected. His concept of public service will help him restore public trust in government by making it serve the people not the other way around.

Nigeria has for long blamed the slow pace of developmental progress on corruption but Wali’s business acumen will help him seriously, and creditably fight general corruption.

If given the chance with his political prowess and administrative antecedents, government will consist of the best qualified people, from all segments of the society with different political view points.

With a rise in the poverty index, many youth have taken to the streets engaging in all sorts of crimes including theft and drug abuse whereby the streets are no longer as safe as one may presume. Wali has an Education and vocational training policy for the youths with financial assistance, especially for those doing IT and other artisans.

Wali will create social security in the state which is battered by the number of children that roam the streets and are exposed to a lot of negative influences. This has a long term effect on the society as there are millions on out of school children roaming the streets that will one day become recruited into the crime world.

As an elected Governor, Wali will have a net for women and children through special food, education and medical assistance programs. He has pledged that by the end of his first term, no child will go to bed hungry in Kano state.

The aged are also not left behind. There will be a social security and medical program for elderly people above 65 years. This will include free dental, hearing and eye services in all public hospitals. And there will be monthly financial assistance for those who actually need it.

As fathers of the communities, a definite constitutional role is yet to be determined for the traditional leaders. Yet they play the most important roles in managing the social and cultural life of the people. In recognition of this, Wali will restore the dignity of traditional and religious institutions in the state.

With all these bounties and several others not mentioned, definitely Sadiq Wali should be the choice of the people in Kano state.