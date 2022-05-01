.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The son of the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum(NEF), Sadiq Ango Abdullahi who was released by terrorists on Friday, is currently undergoing psychological rehabilitation in a private hospital in Kaduna, a family member of the abducted train passengers has disclosed.

However, there was no official reaction from the family or security agencies to the release.

The family member said Sadiq was identified by his friends and relations when the terrorists released the pictures of 62 abducted train passengers.

“Prior to that, the terrorists never knew they were keeping the son of one highly respected elder in the region by extension the country .”

‘You see, that’s why we are very careful now. Negotiations between the government and the terrorists for the release of our loved ones have reached an advanced stage.”

‘ We don’t want to jeopardize the process now. So, if you identify any person on the released photos, please we are advising people to keep mute.”

‘ We are sure the terrorists later find out who Sadiq was and later decided to negotiate for his freedom.”

“After an intensive negotiation, he was finally released on Friday. He had since joined his family in Kaduna after the payment of an undisclosed amount.”

