…Urges extra security precautions

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (NITDA-CERRT) has urged all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to take extra security precautions by hardening their cyber defences and performing due diligence in identifying indicators of malicious activity that could affect their networks, assets, and critical national infrastructure.

NITDA in a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday said the warning became necessary following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has increased cyberattacks on businesses and government organizations, with the possibility of spillover cyberattacks against non-primary targets becoming far more frequent.

According to agency, there is a greater danger for countries doing business in or with these countries’ governments, as well as businesses or countries that apply sanctions or are believed to intervene.

‘‘Therefore, MDAs are advised to use the following steps to prevent such attacks: Carry out checks for possible vulnerabilities on their systems and implement appropriate remediations; always ensure software’s are updated.; carry out regular patches on all systems; secure and monitor remote desktop protocol and other risky services; carry out awareness on cyber security best practices to sensitized employees and users of services.

It also invited organizations to sign up for NITDA’s free web protection service, which will provide MDAs’ administrators with detailed information about the vulnerability of their web services.