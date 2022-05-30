Royalty Reality Tv Show Season 3 extends voting to 10th June 2022

Speaking to the media on Monday evening, the National Director- Amb. Raymond Jefferson said the extension is necessary to enable the management to put all the necessary logistics for the show to Open 1st July, 2022 as this season promises to be more fun & engaging to millions of fans across several TV screens.

He also added that 30 Housemates with the highest number of votes After 10th June will automatically qualify into the Royal House.

Royalty Reality TV Show is a leadership Reality TV Show in search of a male or female with strength and tenacity. The show is targeted at discovering youths with leadership abilities.

The first season was themed “Complete Package” (1st July – 21st July 2020). It was a 21-days reality show geared toward discovering an exceptional individual with strength, tenacity, and intelligence. A search for that exceptional individual who is regarded as the “Complete Package”

Season 1 kicked off at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on the 1st of July 2020 with 30 housemates in the house who spent 21-days delivering on challenging tasks, building friendships, and acquiring more knowledge through stimulating conversations at the Royal Court. The show aired on DSTV 262, GOTV 102, STARTIMES 116, FREE TV 751, R2tv, and Viewer television.

Season 2 of Royalty Reality TV Show was themed “The Game Changer Edition” and it featured 30 housemates. Royalty Reality TV show season 2 was transmitted from Abuja. The Reality TV show aired on DSTV Ch. 262, GOTV Ch. 102, STARTIMES Ch. 116, FREE TV Ch. 751, PLAY TV Ch. 275 with 24hrs live online broadcast on royalty.Hitflix.tv for fans and well-wishers to watch their favorite housemates during their 41 days stay in the Royal house.

Season 3 of Royalty Reality TV Show is themed “Game of throne edition” and will feature 30 housemates who will be competing to ascend the Targaryen throne.