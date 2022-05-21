.

Drum support for Wike’s presidential bid

By Steve Oko

The Coalition of Non-Indigenes, CONI, Rivers State chapter, has given reasons it wants former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Felix Obua, to succeed Gov. Nyesom Wike in 2023, citing “his enterprising track records and verifiable successes in his previous engagements” as their conviction.

They also cited his hospitality and youth empowerment gestures as his selling points.

This is as the coalition also drums support for the presidential ambition of Wike, saying he has demonstrated enough capacity and proof that he could navigate Nigeria out of the woods if given the opportunity.

According to the coalition, the infrastructural transformation in Rivers State under the watch of Wike despite opposition from the Federal Government is a sure proof that under a strong and courageous character like Wike Nigeria will be fixed.

CONI in a press statement by its National Coordinator, Rufus Ikenna, urged the PDP, to consider Wike for its presidential ticket if ” it is desirous of returning to Aso Rock in 2023″.

“Wike has raised the standard of living of Rivers people and residents in Rivers State through his numerous manpower and infrastructural development and he is the choicest presidential aspirant in Nigeria.

The non-indigenes explained that their support for Obua as Wike’s successor is because his antecedents show he is the only one among other aspirants that can sustain Wike’s legacies.

” We have critically analysed the antecedents of the contestants and came to a conclusion that Felix Obua, Youth empowerment guru, lover of non-indigenes, and employer of labour is the only one that can sustain Wike’s legacies.

“He is a detribalised Nigerian who loves everyone equally irrespective of where one comes from, religion or class – indigenes and non-indigenes alike, Christians and non-Christians.”

The coalition, therefore, appealed to PDP delegates to give the party’s ticket to Obua.