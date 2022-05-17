By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A 29-year old Alfa Tiamiyu Abass residing in Oyo town, Atiba Local Government area of Oyo State has been arrested by the state Police command for allegedly murdering a 25-year old Barakat for ritual killing.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command.

She said Alfa Abass had confessed to have killed the victim who happened to be his customer.

Onadeko said: “On 15th May, 2022 at about 1830hrs, one Oyerinde Gbadegein ‘m’ reported at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters that about 1300hrs of the same day, a corpse was seen dumped by the side of a stream at Jibola Afonja street Oyo town.

“On receipt of the complaint, team of detectives from Atiba Division swung into action and proceded to the scene, it was discovered that the corpse was that of a lady of about 25yrs packed in a sack bag which was already decomposing with the head, hands, toes and flesh from the thigh cut off from the body.

“One Alfa Tiamiyu Abass ‘m’ was arrested in connection with the case.

“Upon interrogation, the said Alfa Tiamiyu Abass ‘m’ confessed to have killed the deceased one Barakat ‘f’ who happens to be his customer. He stated further that himself with one Qudus ‘m’ now at large perpectrated the act. A search was conducted in his house and all the parts removed from the deceased body were recovered.”

She explained that investigation was ongoing to arrest the said Qudus now at large for possible prosecution while one knife, two wooden boxes and three pots were recovered from Alfa Abass.

Also briefing on the arrest of armed robbers, the commissioner of police said: “On 28th April, 2022 at about 1000hrs, one Oduola Romoke boarded a Micra Car with registration number APP 281 DF from Iwo road to Ojoo area, Ibadan.

“At the time of entering into the Car, the said Oduola Romoke had no inkling that the three persons who also boarded the Car with her and the driver of the Micra Car were all members of an armed robbery syndicate whose modus operandi is to disguise as commercial driver and passengers.

“However, on getting to a desolate spot under the overhead bridge at Ojoo area, Ibadan, the armed robbers pointed a gun at her, dispossessed her of cash of N200, 000 and later pushed her out of the moving car.”

Onadeko said the victim sustained severe bodily injuries but managed to raise alarm which attracted some motorcyclists in the area and after given the hoodlums a hot chase one of the syndicate member was arrested.

“Upon interrogations, the suspect confessed to the crime and series of similar criminal activities they had masterminded within Ibadan metropolis.”

She stressed that investigation was now in progress to arrest the fleeing suspect while a 30-year old Oyelakin Oluwatobi has been arrested in connection with the crime.

“Exhibit: One Nissan Micra Car with Reg. No. APP 281 DF.”