By Miftaudeen Raji

Human rights activist, Reno Omokri has apologized to presidential aspirant, Peter Obi over his (Omokri) recent comment on Arise TV.

His apology came, following the caution by Peter Obi to his supporters to refrain from attacking the personality of other aspirants and candidates under the guise of support his presidential bid.

Omokri, a former spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while reacting to Obi’s exit from the PDP to Labour Party, (LP) on Arise TV, had described Obi as opportunistic, saying LP conflicts his (Obi’s) ideology.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, Omokri said, “I have just spoken to @PeterObi. I apologise for my comments on AriseTV, and Peter told me to inform the public that certain persons on Twitter and other social media, who have alienated him from so many, do not speak for him or his campaign. He will also be tweeting a statement.”

He added, “Actually, @PeterObi called me. I did not call him. I am tagging him. I apologised. He publicly took the advise I gave and made a PUBLIC appeal to you, his followers, to desist from alienating him from his friends. Please allow this issue rest. God bless you.”