Violators will be prosecuted

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government, in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council, has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity throughout the State with immediate effect.

This was contained in statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

“This prohibition becomes imperative in view of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organize series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern Nigerian States.”

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai who has been briefed of the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the State. “

“The Governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the State to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability.”

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the State, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.”

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999.”