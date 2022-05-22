By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A mild drama ensued in Abuja as the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, staged a protest over the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, following allegations of blasphemy against her.

The demonstration against religious killings in the country took place after the Sunday service at the Central Parish, Wuse, Abuja and was led by the regional pastor of the parish who refused to give his name to journalists.

The protest, which was peaceful, had the mouths of the RCCG church members sealed with cello-tape to theatrically drive home the point.

The protesters bore placards with written inscriptions such as ‘Stop the killing’, ‘God is watching’, ‘No killings in the name of religion’, ‘Don’t defend the indefensible‘ and ‘let’s live together in peace’.

Recall that the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle had instructed Christians in the country to be discreet in carrying out the protest in view of a threat by an unknown Islamic body to do a counter-protest.

He urged church leaders to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of their local churches or CAN Secretariat.