By Gabriel Olawale



Gasvine Properties, a foremost Nigerian leading indigenous real estate development company, has restated its commitment towards making housing affordable for Nigerians.



The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Oziele Godwin, said that the company is desirous of solving the housing needs of at least 1.6 million Nigerians.



In a statement, Godwin said they believe that every Nigerian should be able to own a personal property which informed the need to introduce Ramadan Special Promo.



According to him: “Gasvine Properties is celebrating Ramadan season with a 30 per cent slash promotion tagged: Ramadan Special Promo to make buying of property much easier.



He added that the ongoing promo is spread across their estates in Lagos, Ogun, Delta and Imo states, pointing out that “Any realtor or anyone at all who brings a buyer will be handsomely rewarded.



“This is also an employment opportunity for people to earn a handsome income just by bringing in buyers. All our properties are authentic, verifiable and government approved.



“Our most cherished values are integrity, excellence, promptness among others. We have been in business for over four years and all our clients are happy they did business with us.

“We work round the clock to ensure more and more Nigerians own properties at the best of deals. Our purpose is to provide enough homes for different classes of Nigerians. The Ramadan promo is geared towards achieving our housing dream.



“We felicitate with Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world and we advise them to take advantage of our promo slash for a memorable celebration or get buyers to enjoy financial rewards.

