ProvidusBank has launched ProvidusEco, Nigeria’s first eco-friendly debit card at a ceremony that also coincided with marking this year’s Earth Day.



Commenting, Managing Director and CEO of ProvidusBank, Mr. Walter Akpani, said, “ProvidusEco is a contactless card created with biodegradable materials and will in the first instance be released under the Platinum MasterCard brand.”



According to Mr. Akpani, “The impact of human activities on the environment and the resultant effects on changing climate conditions, is perhaps the most important issue facing humanity today and as stakeholders, whether as corporate entities or just as humans who consume the resources that nature has gifted us with, it is our responsibility to act responsibly in a bid to save the earth for future generations.”



The Bank’s CEO stated that as an institution, ProvidusBank continues to prioritise offerings that enhance customer experience and the safety of business delivery on all fronts, which is why the bank is introducing Nigeria’s first eco-friendly card to boost the appeal of its card offerings, especially as it affects the environment in which it operates.



It is important to note that more than 90% of plastic cards are made of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) which is one of the main sources of Dioxin emission, and this has a bad influence on the human body and the natural environment.



Akpani also intimated guests at the event about other efforts ProvidusBank has made to mitigate risk on the environment.

He said, “It is important for me to point out that one of the steps that we have taken to reduce our carbon footprint is to reduce the amount of paper we deploy to deliver our cards to our customers. Hitherto, we would print our Welcome Package in glossy well-designed booklets with a welcome letter. I am happy to let you know that this has been drastically reduced to just a call-card-size QR code experience that delivers all the information you would require on your smartphone.”



“We have also embarked on providing funding support to our customers that are into renewable energy and recycling of plastics.”