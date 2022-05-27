APC

By Haruna Aliyu

The Senate leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi, has rejected the outcome of Thursday’s governorship primaries conducted by his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State.

Yahya who  spoke  through his media aide, Jamil Yusuf Gulma, alleged  that the primaries  was characterized  by sharp practices, describing  the  exercise  as a child’s play “imagine a local government chairman standing around the ballot box to write the names  of  aspirants, some of them didn’t even  know the  aspirants to vote,  he said.

In view of the  above, Abdullahi stated that “the outcome of the result is unacceptable  and hereby rejected ,while we prepare  to take  action at the  appropriate  quarters we urge  our teaming supporters to remain calm and  law abiding as always.

Dr Yahya participated in the just concluded APC primaries that was held at Haliru Abdu stadium and reported to have scored zero vote.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.