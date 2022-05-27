By Haruna Aliyu

The Senate leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi, has rejected the outcome of Thursday’s governorship primaries conducted by his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State.

Yahya who spoke through his media aide, Jamil Yusuf Gulma, alleged that the primaries was characterized by sharp practices, describing the exercise as a child’s play “imagine a local government chairman standing around the ballot box to write the names of aspirants, some of them didn’t even know the aspirants to vote, he said.

In view of the above, Abdullahi stated that “the outcome of the result is unacceptable and hereby rejected ,while we prepare to take action at the appropriate quarters we urge our teaming supporters to remain calm and law abiding as always.

Dr Yahya participated in the just concluded APC primaries that was held at Haliru Abdu stadium and reported to have scored zero vote.