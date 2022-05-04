By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential primaries in the country, delegates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State have been advised to vote for a better society and a better future for their children.

One of the leading presidential aspiranst of the PDP and a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi gave the advice on Monday when he took his presidential consultation to the party leadership and delegates at the PDP State Secretariat in Uyo, the State capital.

Peter Obi said that the country needs a competent leader to address its myriads of challenges especially insecurity, unemployment, and foreign indebtedness.

He decried the security situation where hoodlums now invade schools and abduct the School children, stop a train and kidnap the passengers even pregnant women for ransom.

His words: “You will not be a delegate forever, you have the opportunity today to do the right thing. When you are going to vote do not look at Peter Obi, do not look a anybody, do not look any of the aspirants, please put the future of your children in front and ask yourself, what society do I want my children to live in.

” We must vote for a better Society for our children. Today we have over 100million people living under poverty level in Nigeria, we have more people living in poverty, than the two biggest nations of the world India and China combined.

“Today all you hear every morning when you wake up is one bad news or the other. If it is not banditry, it is killing, kidnapping , all kinds of bad news. You don’t wake up in Nigeria and hear good news. We”ve now reached a situation where people can come into a village and murder people in their hundreds.

“People now spend 100per cent of their income on feeding. The country is now in a debt crisis. When you use over 90 percent of your revenue to service debts, you are in a major crisis. The question we should now ask yourselves is how did we get here?, why are these things happening to us?”

“Over the years we refused to invest in critical areas of development as a nation, over the years we refused to educate our people, we refused to do the right thing and it kept decaying until we got to this stage.”

The presidential aspirant who attributed the problems of Nigeria to leadership failure over the years, however, commended governor Udom Emmanuel for providing good leadership in his state, especially in the area of critical infrastructure development.

Responding the State Chairman of the PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan noted that Peter Obi was the first presidential aspirant to be formally received in the state by party leadership and the delegates.

He noted that since the state governor Udom Emmanuel is also a presidential aspirant, both of them could work as a team towards rescuing Nigeria, stressing, “People that have the capacity to rescue Nigeria, that is what Nigerians are yearning for at a time like this.

“Ordinarily we would not have allowed you to speak for so long, because, we know your antecedents. We know you have capacity, you are competent and above all you have integrity. Here we say, Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom”