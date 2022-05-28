By David Royal



Fast rising controversial singer, Portable has apologised to the organisers of Headies Awards 2022 for threatening co-nominees.

Portable’s apology is coming few hours after the organisers threatened to disqualify him.



Vanguard reports that Portable had takento his Instagram page on Wednesday and he made death threats to other artistes featured in the categories he was nominated in.

“Those are my awards, anybody else who wins I will ask for them to be killed. I will ask them to kill the person. If the organisers give my award to someone else, they will die,” he said in Yoruba. “No go give my award to another person, he go die o”

Smooth Productions, however, made a report to the police as regards the concerning video and also warned the singer to retract his statement and make a written apology to his colleagues.

The statement read in part, “The Headies condemns such actions and is vehemently opposed to the utterance of any threats or actions that contravene our laws. We have notified the Nigerian Police Force of Okikiola’s actions to fellow nominees of the awards.

READ ALSO:

“Also, demand that the immediate retraction of the video from Mr. Okikiola’s social media platforms, as well as a written apology to the nominees of both categories and to the Headies, must be made.

“Should Mr. Okikiola fail to meet our demands, we would not only disqualify him from participating in the Headies but also enforce the instrumentalities of the law to the fullest.”

Portable, however, took to social media to tender what could be described as a non-pology.

“Headies, Headies, Headies, how many times did I call you, you invited a mad man and you will still see madness,” the singer said in Yoruba in his apology video.

In another part of the apology video, the singer referred to the organizers as “bros”

“Bros, no vex o, If I fuck up no be me first to fuck up,” the singer added.

Watch the video below: