By Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested a quack nurse, Nneka Nwosu over the death of a pregnant woman, Queen lnnocent, in Ondo town, Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the victim died as a result of complications during child delivery at the suspects clinic.

The suspect reportedly operate a clinic in her residence and had been parading herself as a certified nurse in the community.



Police source said that the victim who had gone into labour gave up the ghost in the process of delivery.

She was said to have been inexperienced to handle the complications that occurred.

The Victim, the source said ” first threw up and became unconscious, after which she gave up the ghost.



According to the source, “the deceased went to the clinic alone because she had been going there for medical treatment and attending ante-natal, before the ugly incident.



“She called her mother to meet her at the clinic , but her mother who could not go sent one of her sons to give her food and stay with her.



” After eating the food brought by her brother the nurse commenced the delivery process.



“ She threw up the food, but Nwosu could not resuscitate her, hence she died,. The ugly development did not go down well with the family of the woman who reported the matter at the police station and she was arrested.



“Further information revealed that the deceased died as a result of complications that arose while trying to deliver her baby.”



The suspect, denied that the deceased had pain or complications during the process.



According to her “The only thing I noticed was that she vomited and died.



“The deceased had a child before the pregnancy. But the child was not delivered in my hospital. She was in Akure when she gave birth to her firstborn.

” But some of her relatives use to patronise me and they are the ones that referred her to me for medical treatment.



The husband of the deceased could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Vanguard was told that her corpse had been deposited at a mortuary in the town pending the arrival of her husband.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the death of the pregnant woman in the clinic.

Odunlami added that the suspected reported herself to the police after the ugly incident.

She added that the family of the victim later lodged the same complaint at the police station in the town.