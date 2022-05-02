Police arrest four suspected cultists in Ogun

Photo of suspects

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of Ogun State Police command has arrested four members of the dreaded Aiye cult group, who are responsible for the killing of one Segun Onifade on the 20th of April 2022.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the arrest was in continuation of the war on cultism and other vices in the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, who have been on the wanted list of the command were arrested following an information received by policemen at Ilaro divisional headquarters that the suspects were holding a nocturnal meeting at a hideout behind Eleja Primary school, Igbo_ ewe area of Ilaro.

“Upon the information, the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his men and moved to the scene where four of the suspects namely; Samson Jacob a.k.a Cybog, Iyanu Kazeem Akande a.k.a omo iyami, Adebayo Adeoluwa a.k.a Dudu and Yusuf Adelakun were arrested”.

Items recovered from them are; two cut to size locally made pistols, four live cartridges, one battle axe, five different handsets, assorted charms, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one unregistered red Bajaj motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultists unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed that the war against cultism and other violent crime must be sustained so as to make the state a peaceful place for all to live.

