Pogba

By Emmanuel Okogba

Paul Pogba who is leaving Manchester United at the end of the season has reportedly told city rivals, Manchester City that he would prefer a move to another club.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed that the league leaders were interested in the France midfielder, but he has decided against the switch.

The Athletic also reports that another reason why Pogba will not swap United for City is because there is an offer on the table from a different club which he prefers.

The report claims that Pogba’s representatives have informed City of this decision, although it is not being considered as their final say.

His form has dipped due to injuries and irregular playing time which has allowed him score just one goal so far in the 2021/22 season which just two games left – a far cry from his outing in the 2018/2019 where he scored 13 goals.

Pogba, 29, joined United from Juventus for his second spell in 2016. He is attracting attention from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid.