By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Some stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress, APC in three local government areas of Qua’an Pan, Shendam, and Mikang in Plateau State have adopted the State Governor, Simon Lalong as their candidate for the Plateau South senatorial seat in 2023.

Plateau South has six local government areas but the three which are the immediate constituency of the Governor believe the Governor from Shendam should take over from Professor Nora Dadu’ut, from Qua’an Pan who is occupying the seat at the moment.

Some politicians serving in the Governor’s cabinet had claimed they contributed money to buy him the nomination form to contest the seat.

At a meeting on Tuesday which had the Governor in attendance, the said stakeholders, “appealed to Gov Lalong to accede to the peoples’ demand and stand as the party’s candidate in the next general elections having been so endorsed.”

The Governor’s Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Town Planning, Hon. Yakubu Dati explained that the Chairman of the Stakeholders’ Forum, Sir Joseph Ari, expressed the position of the meeting, saying, “the entire stakeholders, including youths and women groups and other members of the party, were well pleased with the sterling performance of the Governor who has restored relative peace on the Plateau, achieved massive construction of schools and hospitals across the 17 local government areas of the state, as well as completing other projects that have a direct bearing on the populace and moved that the Governor be adopted as the party’s candidate.”

Dati added, “The motion was seconded Rt Hon Naanlong Daniel, the Majority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly,” maintaining, “Gov Lalong has impacted positively on the lives of our people and we call on all lovers of peace to support him irrespective of party affiliation in other to benefit from his wealth of experience and varied contacts.”

Ari, who is the Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF) also extended an invitation to all supporters and well-wishers of the governor, to grace the formal presentation of the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to him on Saturday 7th May 2022 in Shendam, headquarters of Plateau South Senatorial Zone.