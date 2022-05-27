Jos – A former Chair of Mangu local government area, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP gubernatorial primary election in Plateau State.

The primary election was held at Langfield event centre in Jos on Wednesday but the result which was announced in the early hours of Thursday showed Mutfwang scored 252 to beat the other 14 other aspirants.

Before the commencement of the exercise, four aspirants had stepped down leaving 14 of them to contest the seat.

Results announced showed thus: Dapal Alfred Ali = 92 votes, Dr. Mazadu Dader Bako = 03 Votes, Hon. Caleb Mutfwang = 252 Votes, Chief Jonathan Akuns = 16 votes, Timothy Golu = Nil (Stepped Down), Gushop Jerry Danjuma = 06 votes, Jack Yakubu Pam = Nil (Stepped Down), Chief Dauda Wuritka Gotring = 88 votes, Amb. Hirse Bagudu Mutle = 01 votes, Chief Satu Jatau Jewun = 09 votes, David Shikfu Parradang = 04 votes.

Others are Pastor Vincent Nanle = Nil (Stepped Down), Chief Letep Dabang = Nil (Stepped Down), Professor Best Shadrach Gaya = 04 votes, Alex Ladan = 02 votes, Gen. John Sura = 03 votes, Kefas Ropshik = 113 votes, and Lenka Dewa = 0 vote.

Speaking after being declared the flag bearer of the party, he said “today marks the process of reclaiming the glory of Plateau State,” and promised that he will give the people of Plateau State “the leadership that they deserve.”

Meanwhile, a former Governor of the State, Jonah Jang has denied endorsing Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as his favourite as well as his son, Yakubu Jang as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections says dragging him and his family into the rumor is the height of mischief and amounts to wicked scheming on the part of politicians who do not wish well.

Jang in a statement issued and signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba in Jos said, “The attention of Senator Jonah Jang has been drawn to a publication on social media alleging that he has endorsed a candidate and “stated outrightly that they should go and deliver Mutfwang at the polls as that is his choice.”

“The said publication veiled in mischief alleges also that “Mutfwang had been made to sign an agreement to pick Yakubu Jang as deputy, with the hope that when the unfortunate happens with Mutfwang, Yakubu will take over the government. While we want to state categorically that Jang has made it clear that he is not endorsing any candidate, rather the people, who are the major stakeholders in any sane democratic set up will choose a candidate among equals.

“Senator Jang has watched how the primaries have been going on, in a free and fair mode and that the outcomes reflect the wishes of the people. Dragging the Jang’s family into the contest at this time is the height of mischief and amounts to wicked scheming on the part of politicians who wish to tarnish his hard-earned reputation. We are quick to recall that in 2019 it was alleged that Senator Jang supported the emergence of Senator J.T Useni to pave way for Yakubu to be his deputy (it turned out to be false as it never was). For the avoidance of doubt, Yakubu Jang is not seeking to be Deputy Governor and even if he were to be given the offer, he will decline it.”