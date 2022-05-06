By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Eight people have been reportedly killed and two others injured in Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall district, Irigwe chiefdom, Bassa local government area of Plateau State as armed men attacked the communities on Thursday night.

The State Police Command did not confirm the incident but the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association, IDA Davidson Malison confirmed that apart from the killing, the property was also carted away by the attackers.

He said, “Residents of Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall District woke up on the left-hand side of the bed following the unprovoked attacks launched by Fulani Militia on Thursday, May 5, 2022, resulting in the killing of eight persons and injuring of two persons. The attack is no doubt the continuous perpetration of terror and mayhem in Rigwe land in an attempt to forcefully eject the peace-loving Rigwe people from their ancestral land as well as the complete annihilation of the entire tribe.

“The attack has become a daily affair as the marauders have assumed an immune set of people and are feeling untouchable daring the authorities concerned. This spate of wanton killings and destructions of lives and property, stealing of valuable items of the Rigwe people have passed a condemnable level and require a drastic decision and action that will call and treat the attackers in the language they comprehend to place them in their cocoons.

“We are yet again thrown into a deep mourning mood and sadly commiserate with the entire Rigwe people especially the immediate families over the loss. Once again, our call for the authorities concerned saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property of the citizens to step up and double efforts in safeguarding the Rigwe people cannot be overemphasized.”

He added, “The National leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) and encourages her people to be security-conscious and alert,” and gave names of the victims as, “Irah Weyi 48yrs, Elizabeth Weyi 21yrs, Ladi Mandu, Mary Gya 4yrs, Esther La’aji 5yrs, Titus Agah 40, Aweh Ngwe 47 and Sunday Dada (Corporal). The persons injured are Munto Gado and Sarah Weyi. Destroyed and stolen items are three phones, Television, and an MP3 (Jambox).”