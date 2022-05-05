By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ebonyi State on a 2-day working visit on Thursday.

Buhari was received at the Enugu International Airport by some Igbo leaders, including Governors David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Senator Sam Egwu, representing Ebonyi North senatorial district, Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, among others.

The President proceeded to Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, immediately he arrived Ebonyi and inaugurated some projects constructed by Umahi.

The projects Buhari inaugurated in Uburu included twin flyovers, multi-billion naira state-of-the-art Medical University Sciences, hospital, concrete roads among others.

He inspected the ongoing International Airport construction in Ezza North/South LGAs of the State.

The President will meet with Igbo Leaders tomorrow, Friday, and inaugurate the projects constructed by the Umahi administration within the Abakaiki metropolis.

