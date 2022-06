President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora were part of his entourage.

See more photos below…