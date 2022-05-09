By Obas Esiedesa

Queues at petrol stations across the nation’s capital, Abuja, grew longer yesterday as more outlets ran out of stock.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at few filling stations dispensing in the Central Area of the city.

At the Conoil Filling Station opposite the NNPC Headquarters, the queues stretched over two kilometres with some motorists complaining of spending over five hours without any sign of being served.

At Total Filling station also in the Central Area, security agencies battled to control cars trying to gain entry through the exit gate as the situation became rowdy.

Earlier in the day, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited attributed the re-appearance of queues to disruption in loading due to public holidays last week.

The Corporation in a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad said the Corporation was ramping up loading to eliminate the queues.

“The NNPC Ltd notes the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja. This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up load outs from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion litres, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days”.