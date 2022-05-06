Awards

The 10th Edition of the Peace Legend Awards has announced the recognitions of 50 Legends from Anambra State, which comprises of men and women who have given back to the society.

According to the management of Delta carnival villa entertainment, the organizers of the award, the 10th Edition of the Apex award themed “Celebrating 50 Legends of Anambra State”, is designed to recognize and celebrate great personalities, brands, and companies in Anambra State, that have helped to move the country forward in diverse ways.

“This is a private sector-led initiative that recognizes and also encourages humanitarian and philanthropic works alongside those that have created enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The event is bid to hold on 15th May 2022 at Oriental Hotel Lagos by 4 pm.

“The Peace Legend Awards’ 2022 icons include; Chief Prince Arthur Eze, Chief Dr Cletus Ibeto, Chief Barr. Allen Onyema, Chief Dr Alex Chika Okafor, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma, Chief Dr. Dan Chukwudozie, Pharm. Sir Sam Ubachukwu ,High Chief Emeka Agbanari, Chief Dr. Harry Jeffery Ifeanyi, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, Chief Amb. Obinna Iyiegbu, Chief Dr. Emeka Okonkwo, Chief Chika Emenike, Dr Ndubuisi Kelvin George and 35 other Legends.