By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A serving Senator Representing Imo East Senatorial District, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, was defeated by a former House of Representative member, Uche Onyegucha, at the just concluded senatorial primaries of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday night.

Onyewuchi was floored at the PDP primaries held at Aladimma mall in Owerri, as announced by the coordinating chairman of the election, Ameachi Onowu.

Also, the member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Bede Eke lost his battle to return to the House of Representatives. He got 22 votes and Albert Agulanna, scored 31 votes to win the ticket.

In Imo West Senatorial District, a former House of Representative member, who represented the Nwangele/Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre federal constituency, Jones Onyeriri, won with 228 votes, to defeat his closest rival Thank God Ezeani, he polled 118 votes, while Jerry Alagbaso got 57 votes.

The results of Ideato North and South Federal Constituency were also announced with Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere winning with 71 votes. Tony Abili came in the second position with 4 votes.