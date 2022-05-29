Comrade Kaine Edike

Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives aspirant in Ndokwa / Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, Mr. Edike Kaine has felicitated with PDP presidential candidate and Delta State governorship candidate alongside other elected candidates of the party.

Kaine in a congratulatory message said “After a one-week long primary electioneering process of our great party the PDP, please permit me to on behalf of my family, friends, and supporters, extend my congratulations to all elected candidates on their emergence and more importantly to: His Excellency Atiku Abubakar Presidential candidate, Rt Hon Oborevwori Sheriff – Governorship candidate, Delta State Hon Prince Ned Nwoko – Senatorial Candidate, Delta North, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi House of Rep Candidate, Ndokwa/Ukwuani, Chief Chukwudi Dafe House of Assembly candidate, Ukwuani LGA, Hon Charles Emetulu – House of Assembly candidate, Ndokwa West LGA, Hon Prince Emeka Osamuta – House of Assembly Candidate, Ndokwa East LGA.

“I pray that God who bestows leadership grants wisdom and understanding to them to pilot their various offices.

“Finally, I thank my supporters and wish our party success in rescuing Nigeria come 2023’’