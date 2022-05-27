… says party’s ready

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Senator David Mark, has asked members of the panel who are interested in any of the 14 aspirants to resign.

This is even as he announced the party’s preparedness to ensure a hitch free exercise on Saturday (28/5/22).

Mark said this while addressing members of the committee of the convention committee in Abuja, on Friday.

While enjoining members of the committee to brace up to the challenges to ensure a credible exercise, he said, “you must be absolutely transparent.

He also said, “If you have any interest or bias for any of the aspirants, you can excuse yourself from this assignment.”

Senator Mark equally announced that the stage is set for a hitch-free programme as all logistics, materials and security have been sorted out.

He further stated “we are prepared for the exercise, virtually all our delegates have arrived Abuja”.

According to him, the “PDP has a track record of conducting peaceful congresses and conventions over the years assuring that the outcome of this convention will make the party stronger.

Mark said, “The PDP has an array of eminently qualified persons to rule Nigeria. We carried out due diligence during our screening. I am confident that who ever emerges from the convention will reflect the wishes of our party.”

The committee members later inspected ongoing work on the facilities at the Velodrome , Moshood Abiola stadium , Abuja , venue of the convention.