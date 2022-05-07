By Peter Duru, Makurdi

For many years, 85-year-old Abigail Ebere has been living in squalor. She has been the subject of discussions on the street with many showing sympathy over her condition. Some others, however, mocked her due to her patched one-room thatch house that keeps leaking and exposing her to the vagaries of the winds.

She had no where to go to seek succour but did not run away from her troubled and despicable condition. She endured the pangs of the weather with equanimity in the Ochimode community of Ojo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Rather than give in to the deplorable condition, the situation rekindled her faith in God and evoked a sense of trust in the Almighty to turn things around for her good. She never missed going to church, which is located about six kilometers in another community away from her house. Her frailty notwithstanding, Mama Ebere routinely treks the long distance to attend church services and prays along with other members for God to intervene in her desolate case.

The donor, Pastor Onah being prayer for by women of Ochimode community

According to her neighbours, Mama Ebere made it her routine to cover that distance thrice a week to pray in her church and participate in other church activities to the admiration of even younger women. It was while on one of those tedious long distance walks to church that she had an encounter that has completely changed her story.

Precisely on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 Mama Ebere came in accidental contact with a former aide of Governor Samuel Ortom on Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Pastor Blessed Onah, and things started looking up for the widow. It was an encounter that completely changed the narrative of her life and restored peace and confidence to her soul as a normal human being.

Her benefactor, Pastor Onah, explained that he met the aged widow by chance while returning from a journey with his wife but became attracted by her condition and decided to assist her to get back on her feet.

“It was on October 24, 2021, when my wife, Favour and I were returning to Makurdi from my home town, Oju LGA. We got to Idajo-Ibilla community and met an old woman of about 85 years trekking to church in another village, a distance of over five kilometers.

We were moved on seeing her and we turned back to pick her to the church. But as the widow was stepping out of my car, the Lord whispered to me to get her a motorcycle to help reduce her traveling burden. The following Sunday my wife and I were back to the same church to present Mama with a motorcycle and N10,000 for fueling, after which we placed her on N5,000 monthly stipend that will run till heaven calls.

“But much later, some elders of the church sought our consent on their intention to sell the motorcycle and use the proceeds to build a small house for Mama, explaining that she had been sleeping under a profusely leaking thatch house that could collapse on her. The suggestion really touched my wife and I and we decided that while the woman keeps the motorcycle, we would still raise money to build her small house.” Onah said.

And true to his words, in six months, the house was ready to be occupied by the octogenarian, who alongside members of the community cannot hide their exhilaration.

On the day Pastor Onah handed over the house to the widow, members of the community poured out in large numbers to thank the benefactor and praise God for what He has used the Pastor to do for the woman. They took turns to pray for the donor for his magnanimity and show of love and support for the less privileged.

One of her neighbours, Jonah Odeh who was on hand when the foundation for the two-bedroom house was being laid about six moths ago, said it was like a dream to him when the work started but thanked God for the intervention to provide succour to the widow. “I did not take the entire thing serious because I never thought that the Pastor will do it.

We thought it was one of those empty promises. But we were all surprised to see that he started work here and within a short time the house was completed for Mama to occupy. It is simply amazing and we will all remain eternally grateful to the donor and his family because they chose to honour a helpless aged widow, God will in return also honour them. That is all we can say,” he said.

An astonished Mama Ebere could hardly utter a word as the building was being handed over to her. All through, she kept raising her hands in adoration and gratitude to God for giving her a brand new house free of charge. She prayed fervently for Pastor Onah and his family, saying: “For remembering me and not allowing the old mud house collapse on me, God will always remember this show of love and concern for the helpless whenever you have need.”