BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

American rapper and record producer, Ye, commonly known as Kanye West, is facing a lawsuit after a Texas pastor claimed he allegedly sampled his sermon on “Come To Life” without permission.



According to reports, Bishop David Paul Moten sued Kanye, UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D Music. Moten is going after all of them for damages



In a document obtained by TMZ, the Bishop claims his sermon is used for 70 seconds on the track which is more than 20 per cent of the song.



The song “Come To Life”, is housed by Ye’s studio album “Donda”.



Donda is the tenth studio album by the rapper, released through GOOD Music on August 29, 2021.



It initially scored the most first-day streams for an album in 2021 on both Apple Music and Spotify.



It stood as West’s 10th consecutive chart-topper on the US Billboard 200.