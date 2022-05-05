Sheidu Oyiza Joy Popularly known as Oyiza Comdey is a comedian and a Content Creator, from Kogi in Okene L.G.A, who grew in both Okene and Rivers state (Port Harcourt) in Nigeria.

In her journey on self discovery she ventured into film making, setting her on the path to becoming what she determined to become. 2016 she joined Nollywood where she got starred for her first role in the movie God’s Of War.

After the success of the movie she challenged herself to building her craftsmanship in make-up artistry, which

She spent two years working on, before she finally decided to do something more than she aimed for and joined the comedy industry.

Oyiza then decided to start with the Real House comedy for two years, where she was able to learn and build her acting and comical character better, and after the exposure she gained courage to start her own brand “OYIZA COMDEY” in the year 2019.

She’s been able to work with other top content creator in the comedy industry like the likes of “SIR BALO” and others, with whom have been able to influence her growth and she’s at the moment ready to work with many more.

In a brief interviews with STREETREQUEST.COM where she stated about her aspirations for the next coming years “I WILL LOVE TO BE A MOVIE DIRECTOR & PRODUCER AND WORKING TO BE A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH IN THE MOTION INDUSTRY”

She spoke about her success with the challenges and obstacle she faced and conquered and how social media played a saviour to her career “IT WAS HARD BEFORE BUT YOUTUBE AND FACEBOOK CHANGED MY STORY SHE SAID”

Oyiza academic history; she schooled at Excellence Nursery and primary school, Okene, and earned her O’Level at Okene Teachers College (OTC), Okenne.

From 2009-2012 she learned photography which she combined with her studies and later years gained admission into AAU where finances had her dropped out.