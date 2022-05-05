Rescue operations ongoing at the scene.

•Victim was naked at time of rescue

•Dead corps member buried

•Others receiving treatment — LASEMA

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS — Aliu Moyosore, one of the survivors of the three-storey building, which collapsed in Lagos, on Sunday, at the popular Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta area, yesterday, disclosed that his survival was miraculous, adding that he would have died underneath the rubbles if rescue operations were delayed.



The artisan, identified as Aliu Moyosore, who shared his narrow escape from death, said he was planning to relocate from the house, having noticed its distressed state.



A member of the family, who spoke under anonymity, told Vanguard that the victim was naked at the time he was rescued underneath the rubbles.



The victim, Vanguard gathered, was working with a contractor in Lagos.

He was also said to be living outside Ebute-Meta but for proximity sake, his boss rented a room for him in the collapsed building.



Not quite long, he started noticing some cracks on the building and notified his boss, who advised him to return to his former accommodation.



The building, however, collapsed before he could leave.

The relative, who spoke in confidence, said: “Moyosore told us that he arrived home at about 8 am, took his bath and went straight to bed naked, unknown to him that disaster was near.



“He was fast asleep when the house started collapsing and all he did was to rush out, not minding his nakedness.



“While my brother was trying to escape, he got trapped in-between four beams and was helpless. Luckily for him, emergency operations commenced immediately and he was spotted underneath the rubbles.



“He told us that had it been that the emergency response was delayed for about 10 minutes, he would have died, as the rubbles were hot.



“He was naked when he was rescued but neighbours donated clothes for him and he was given first aid treatment by the health workers on ground.



“A good Samaritan later offered him a ride to his uncle’s place. Thank God that he is alive to share his testimonies.”

Dead corps member buried

Meanwhile, alumni of the Tai Solarin University of Education TASUED, Mr. Olamilekan Adeyi, has confirmed that an alumnus of the university, who was among the fatalities of the building collapse, was buried, on Monday, at a cemetery in Lagos, according to Muslim rites.

READ ALSO:



Contrary to reports by relatives that the deceased, Oluwakemi, was observing her mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Adeyi said though she was an alumnus of the school, she was yet to observe her mandatory Youth Service before her untimely death.

Adeyi said: “She graduated after my set and they have not been mobilised for NYSC yet.

Oluwakemi, who read History and Diplomatic Studies, graduated with the 2020/21 set.”

Meanwhile, some alumni members have paid a condolence visit to the deceased’s relatives over the death of their daughter.



They visited the family on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and were told that the Seventh-Day Fidau prayers will be observed next Monday in Ebute Meta.”



Coordinator of the Lagos State Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, had confirmed the death of 10 people, while 24 others were rescued from the collapsed building.



The landlord’s son, Soji Dosunmu, who was in charge of the building, had issued quit notices to all tenants and moved out of the property to a rented apartment.



It was also learned that the building was once rehabilitated by a developer who carried out a shoddy job on it, before it was transferred to Soji.

Victims receiving treatment — LASEMA

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said victims, with life-threatening injuries, have been transferred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, in Ikeja, for further medical attention.



However, the state of health of the victims could not be ascertained as of yesterday.

As at Tuesday night, Osanyintolu told Vanguard that only two of the victims were in the hospital, but LASUTH’s spokesperson, Oluwaseyi Oniyide, could not verify this when she was contacted by Vanguard, yesterday.



Rather, she referred this reporter to the Director of Clinical Services and Training, Prof. Adebowale Adekoya, who did not respond to calls and text messages by Vanguard.

Vanguard News Nigeria