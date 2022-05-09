Nigeria is richly blessed by God in almost everything, and he thoughtfully gave uncommon talents to certain individuals who are making the entertainment industry a top revenue earner as it were.

One area to prove this fact is in comedy, in which LinoMrLion, a Nigerian social media comedian who is based in Turkey, whose real name is Wemimo Iyiola Samson, has been entertaining his huge fan base across the world with skits related to the social life and happenings in the West African country.

LinoMrlion ‘tickles’ his fans with top-notch videos routinely characterised by his “it is finished” slogan.

However, Wemimo’s journey through life, like that of many Nigerians, represents a story of resilience and sheer determination. Most times, it is not even about how people become successful, but the smooth mountains they had to climb to get to the top.

The ace Nigerian comedian, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, endured a difficult childhood, like literally

fighting lions with bare hands.

LinoMrLion lost his father at the age of 10, and life changed for him, his mother and three siblings. However, he overcame this to become one of the most sought-after online comedians in Nigeria, entertaining his growing fan base at home and in the diaspora by producing local content.

The comic actor known for his peculiar style in his content which is one of the things that stands him out in the industry is not only at the top of his craft, but he is also a master’s degree holder.

“I was born into a religious family in Oshodi, Lagos, but my pastor dad, unfortunately, passed away when I was just 10 years of age and therefore, my mother had to work very hard to raise me and my other three siblings”, LinoMrLion disclosed.

Continuing, LinoMrLion said, “I had to hustle through life, getting my education at Augflow Primary School, Oshodi, and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. I capped it up with MBA at the Aydin Istanbul University, Turkey”.

The difficult formative years he survived forged in him a strong will to succeed; an inner energy he channelled to create Nigerian-themed comedy skits despite residing thousands of kilometres away.

Speaking on how his determination to entertain his fans in the face of barriers, LinoMrLion stated that his will is stronger that the challenges he encounters.

“But don’t forget that when there is a will, there will be a way. The will to entertain my fans both at home and abroad sometimes make me look beyond any challenge and focus on finding a way out of it,”

LinoMrLion said.