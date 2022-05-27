Ondo two-term Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders after losing primary

By Dayo Johnson

A few days after losing his bid to return to the Senate for the third time, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ayo Akinyelure has reportedly retrieved vehicles donated to chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State.

Akinyelure who represents Ondo Central Senatorial district was defeated during the Party’s primary by a greenhorn, lfe Adedipe SAN.

He polled 58 votes while the winner, Adedipe scored 82 votes and the former state Chairman of the party polled 57 votes.

The defeated senator retrieved the vehicles following the outcome of the election.

Akinyelure, according to a party official, retrieved the vehicles he handed to Chief Segun Adegoke, a member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees, BOT, and Hon. Wole Akindiose, a former PDP Chairman in Ondo East and national delegate to the party’s upcoming convention.

But when contacted Akinyelure’s Media and Strategy Adviser, Charles Akinwon, said the Senator only retrieved the vehicle given to Akindiose because of his role during the primaries.

Akinwon said the true story remained that Akindiose collected the car not as gift but for primary election assignment.

“Barrister Akindiose promised to deliver Ondo East/West delegates to Senator Ayo Akinyelure which he did not only fail to deliver but did not even vote for him

Recall that Akinyelure had blamed his defeat on the immediate past Governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

Akinyelure lamented that despite his contributions and what he has done in the senatorial district, he was still voted out by the delegates on the instructions of some party leaders.

“As a ranking Senator and with all I have done for them in Ondo Central Senatorial District, the three ad-hoc delegates that favours Olusegun Mimiko, they gave instructions to them to vote me out.I am happy for this but I know my God will never fail.

“I know what I am talking about. We have six local governments in the central, by the grace of God I am still a sitting Senator.

“The election was so transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop. He stated.

