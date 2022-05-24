.

— Salutes their spirit of sportsmanship, and faith in the party

Dayo Johnson Akure

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ondo state, Ife Adedipe, SAN, has lauded his co-contestants in the Party’s primary for their spirit of sportsmanship and faith in the party.

Adedipe in a thank you message to the two-term senator, Patrick Akinyelure and the get state Chairman of the party, On Clement Faboyede extended his hands of fellowship to them.

He said ” l want to sincerely thank all our party leaders and delegates for counting me worthy of their votes, and for the very transparent and peaceful manner in which the election went.

” Once again, our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demonstrated its firm hold on the tenets of democracy and its seriousness to continue to represent the Central Senatorial District and eventually take over power in the State.

“My sincere appreciation goes to my colleagues in this race; the Distinguished Senator Ayo Akinyelure and Engr. Clement Faboyede, for the very mature campaign they ran and for being true party men.

” I want to particularly thank them for their spirit of sportsmanship and faith in our great party. We are all brothers and compatriots in the very big PDP family.

” I am not unaware that while the primaries are over, the real work still lies ahead. I, therefore, call for the support of my co-contestants in the onerous task ahead.

“I enjoin my colleagues and our teaming party members and indeed the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District, to please join hands with me in driving our party to victory in the general elections.

“If we work together, we shall arrive at our destination faster and safety. Let us please do this together, so that we can continue to give hope to our people. In the days ahead and after due consultation with party leaders and critical stakeholders, we will begin to put in place structures for the assignments ahead.

Adedipe restate his commitment “to providing a very good representation for our people in the six council areas