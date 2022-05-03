Deputy Senate President, and leading contender for the governorship of Delta State, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, has appointed former presidential spokesman, Ima Niboro, to lead the Communications and Media Strategy initiative for his campaign organisation.

In a release he personally signed today, he said that the choice of the award-winning journalist and former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria signals his unshakable commitment to bring on board only the best and brightest to the unfolding campaign organisation.

Obarisi Omo-Agege noted that the quest to liberate Delta State from the vice grip of those who do not wish her well is urgent and overwhelming. Thus, “we will bring in our best brains, we will put all willing hands on deck, we will lead from the front, and we will win.”

The leading gubernatorial contender congratulated Niboro on his appointment, stating “I have confidence in your capacity, knowledge and experience. Yours is the very first appointment I am making, and it is a signal to the state and country at large that we mean business here.”

Niboro, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to former President Goodluck Jonathan and was later appointed Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria in 2014.

Before then, he was Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, (Office of the Vice President).

Niboro holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Lagos State University, a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, and a first degree in English Studies from the University of Port Harcourt.

He is married with children.

