Okowa

By Tony Enebeli

The way and manner some very desperate politicians are going about the Governorship race in oil rich Delta state as if it is a do or die affair, if not checked by the man at the helm of affairs in the State along with other well meaning stakeholders of the ruling party would make things get out of hand and the result will not be a pleasant one for Okowa and Deltans.

Already there is so much cynicism flying all over Delta State ahead of the PDP primaries to elect a Governorship candidate for the ruling party. The cynicism in the State and beyond is induced by rumours, negative political propaganda, hate speeches and mudslinging among political opponents. This is made worse by the speculations that the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is supporting two of the Governorship candidates instead of allowing a level playing ground for all the aspirants to go into the field to show their political prowesses and soundness of minds.

Governor Okowa before now has shown that he is a bottom-up man and that if anyone could take anything away from him, it would certainly not be in the realm of politics. He has been a Local Government Secretary, Local Government Chairman, Commissioner, Secretary to State Government and Senator, before becoming Governor of oil rich Delta.

Therefore the Delta State Governor is not new to politics. As a master in the act of politics, he will not forget in a hurry what happened to him during his party’s primaries in 2014 ahead of the 2015 Governorship general elections, where he emerged as the party gubernatorial candidate. Though so much water passed under the bridge, the greatest that played out was the fact that the hand of God and His Grace were at work in the political affairs of Dr. Okowa as he journeyed into Osadebe house, Asaba.

Interestingly, Governor Okowa has said that he does not know who will succeed him, affirming the fact that power belongs to God. This is where my heart is with Okowa. But recent speculations that now occupy the public domain seem to suggest that our esteemed Governor has directed his Commissioners and aides to work for a particular candidate from Western Urhobo who is in the Delta State House of Assembly .

Another speculation is that the first lady of the State wants the number one citizen of Delta State to hand over power to her friend’s husband who was until recently, the Chief of Staff and from Eastern Urhobo This and the earlier speculation make alot of people in the State including this writer, think that the Governor in his twilight suddenly wants to play into the hands of mischief makers and blackmailers. In the midst of this, a great Prophet in Nigeria earlier came with a message warning Okowa to beware of the person he asked his Commissioners and aides to work for. This must be taken very seriously because to be warned is to be for armed.

Whether we like it or not, Okowa certainly must pray to God and consult before he comes to a conclusion about who to support. But if he chooses to do it alone relying on his mastery of politics, he would have replicated the mistake of his predecessor. But considering Okowa’s mastery of politics combined with his spiritual attainment in Christianity, he should certainly not be seen making such mistake.

Remarkably, this is the time for Okowa to hold a frank conversation with the Urhobo Governorship aspirants since reports making the rounds in the last few months have revealed so much negativity about three of the Urhobo aspirants who must be told in clear terms that if they are allowed to continue the journey, the out come will be litigations and public shame to the Governor, the ruling party in the State and the people of the State.

Already the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro and Senator James Manager are waiting to profit from this show of shame by some Urhobo Governorship aspirants.

Indeed, this is the time for Okowa to take another look at those who are aspiring to take over from him and do an in-depth analysis of their character, leadership acumen, charisma, accessibility, sense of judgement, public perception, security report about them, financial strength, level of competence, credibility and integrity.

Okowa and key stakeholders in the party should know that if they back the wrong person, APC will take the state and Okowa will be held responsible for the blunder, unless he is working for the the opposition which is completely doubtful. This is so because the entire delegates in Delta North have vowed to vote for whosoever Okowa directs them to vote for during the party primaries.

And whosoever gets block votes from Delta North will certainly smile home with the PDP Governorship ticket.

The way things are, Delta State needs a Governor that will continue from where Okowa stopped. A Governor that will bring smile to the people and industrialize the state as well as sustain Okowa’s legacies Not a Governor that will come and begin to rubbish/discredit almost everything Okowa would leave behind as a legacy. In addition, Delta State requires a person that is courageous, free from all manner of litigations and so on to take over from Okowa next year.

Consequently, Okowa does not need to queue behind any aspirant with baggages that will pull the state as well as Okowa backward. To do so will amount to squandering his goodwill and legacies. Therefore, this period of cynicism is the time for Okowa to reflect and be mindful of banana peels lining his path because his decision as Governor of our dear state can actually shape our future.

•Enebeli is a journalist and historian, based in Lagos