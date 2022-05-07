By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The national body of the Ogugu United Forum (OUF) an association established to foster a sustainable unity and progress of Ogugu land had pledged to continue to seek unity among its people in order to attract development to the area.

The national President of OUF, Mr. John Dickson Ojonugwa stated this on Sunday during the Annual General meeting of the association that was honored by members from across the all the branches of the forum and was hosted by the Lokoja branch at the NUJ Press Centre hall.

Mr. Dickson said that such measure would further enhance people’s wellbeing, stressing that unity among the people will engender peace and guarantee their security.

“I appreciate stakeholders and members of the branches for their contributions towards developing the area and I want to seek for its sustenance.”

Dickson called on the people of Ogugu both at home and in diaspora to embrace peace and unity in order to overcome the current security challenges.

He said the association which was created nine years ago was to bridge the gap of infrastructural decay in their communities through harnessing the potentials of sons and daughters whom God has blessed amongst them.

“So far so good, the forum that started with few numbers has grown to large numbers and many branches. And the forum has been able to carry out many projects that has been beneficial to the lives of people in the communities.

“The forum has been able to provide food palliatives to the people of the community, embarked on Medical outreach, and supporting anything that has to do with the progress and development of our communities.”

“No nation can achieve meaningful development and progress without peace and unity among its citizens. It’s when we come together that we can achieved more. What one person cannot do, many people will do it easily.

“I want to urge our people to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and love one another in order to overcome the myriad of challenges facing the country,” he said.

Highlights of the program was the launching of the reviewed Constitution for the association.