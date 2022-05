By Idowu Bankole

Leading Yoruba Nollywood Filmmaker and Actor, Odunlade Adekola has won the best Male actor, the Supporting category of the AMVCA edition 8 awards.

Odunlade beats other contestants from Rattle Snake, Amina, Gold Coast Lounge and others, for the awards.

The AMVCA is a annual awards that rewards talents of filmmakers, actors and other crew involved in film production.

