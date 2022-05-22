.

By Emma Amaize

All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, has returned the Chairman, Senate Committee of Niger-Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, unopposed as its Delta North senatorial district candidate for the 2023 senatorial elections.

Other senatorial aspirants returned unopposed by the party are Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts.

It was learned that Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Nwaoboshi and other top leaders of the party facilitated a peace and reconciliation process of fusing new and old members to achieve the result.

Vanguard confirmed that Nwaoboshi was issued a certificate of clearance as a sole aspirant, which automatically qualified him as the senatorial candidate for Delta North.