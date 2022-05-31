As eggs ensure good start in children of ages 6-59 months

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As children still in the mood of Chidren’s Day Celebration, an Agriculture and Nutrition Communication Consulting Agency in Nigeria, Wandieville Media and Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter (PANOG) have partnered to launch a communication campaign called ‘Eggs Make Kids’ in Ogun State on Children’s Day, the 27th of May, 2022.

The partnership deal between the two stakeholders in the nation’s agricultural sector also held an inception meeting, where essence of the campaign was made known, as it aims at improving dietary diversity in children within the age of 6 – 59months through the intake of nutritious food in order to ensure that they have a good start in life.

The meeting was held to reinstate the importance of egg as a nutritious food and the need for increase in egg consumption by children.

The Project Coordinator, Wandieville, Hope Ikani, explained that the objective of the inception meeting was to develop a shared understanding of the intervention with relevant stakeholders within the state and provide information on project implementation.

According to Ikani, the meeting was equally organised to share knowledge with stakeholders and seek areas of collaboration and support.

The project activities, outcomes and the upcoming market activation set to flag off in the month of June in the six PAN hubs across Ogun State were discussed during the meeting.

The project is funded by the American people through the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Nigeria COVID-19 Food Security Challenge.

Meanwhile, participants at the meeting included the Head of Programmes, Project Coordinator and Field Lead at Wandieville, the PANOG General Secretary, the PRO, the zonal chairpersons of the six PAN hubs and other nutrition focal persons within the State, and they commended the USAID for the support of the campaign.

Also speaking was the General Secretary, PANOG, Dare Kuforiji, said the task before them is to aggressively create awareness on the benefits on eggs for children’s growth and development.

Kuforiji appreciated and commended Wandieville for the amazing initiative as it would boost the nutrition of Ogun State children, and it serves as motivation for the association to sustain the drive in giving children the best of nutrition.

“There is work to be done in creating awareness on the nutritional benefits of feeding our children eggs and we are happy to be part of it”, he said.

Former Chairperson of PANOG, Isioma Blessing, expressed optimism that the campaign came at the right time and will boost egg consumption in the State.

“The campaign will help improve egg consumption and purchasing power”, she said.

Blessing also pledged her support of the PANOG team to make the ‘Eggs Make Kids” campaign a success.

The meeting ended on a high note with participant ready to set the ground rolling for the ‘Eggs Make Kids’ campaign in Ogun State.

