By Chioma Obinna

As Nigerian workers on joined the rest of the world to mark the 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Nigeria Social Insurance Security, NSITF, has called on organisations to prioritise the safety of Nigerian workers by putting in place policies that support safety and health at work places.

The NSITF also appealed to companies to register their workers under the Federal Government Environment Compensation Scheme, ECA, for appropriate compensation in case of avoidable injury at work places.

Speaking to journalists during a Road Show it organised in Lagos to mark this year’s Day with the theme: “Act together to build a positive safety and health culture”, the Assistant General Manager/Branch Manager, NSITF, Mr. Daniel Omotayo said while they maintain zero tolerance for injuries or death at workplaces, sometimes they are inevitable, hence, the need for organisations to take responsibility when it occurs.

Explaining that the NSITF’s Road Show was also to create awareness on the Employee Compensation Scheme, he lamented that many employees have sustained injuries or died on the job while their dependants suffer without compensation.

He said the safety day was created by the International Labour Organisation, ILO and the global communities to raise awareness on safety and health as well as educate the employers and employees all over the world on the importance of health and safety working environment.

He said Nigeria has joined the League of Nations giving social benefits to workers with the signing into law the Employee Compensation ACT, ECA in 2010 precisely on November, 17 2010 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The essence of the ECA is to provide succour to employees incase of injury, disease and death at workplace.”

He said to ensure compliance, NSITF carry out enlightenment campaigns to employees and employers educate them on the need to maintain safety and health at workplace.

Speaking on the implication of not having safety and healthy environment at workplaces, the Senior Manager, Claim Unit, NSITF, Apapa Branch, Mrs Ijeoma Akiri said the problem becomes enormous once accident occur as the inflow of notifications and claims come in.

Insisting that safety must be priority for employers, she said no matter how much claim is paid to beneficiaries; life of loved ones cannot be brought back. We are appealing to organisations to put policies in place to ensure that health and safety is maintained.

Also speaking, Principal Manager Enforcement, NSITF, Mrs Anthonia Eyoro, recalled that many workers have been permanently damaged due to injuries at the workplace.

We are appealing to employers’ to take care of the employees to prevent injuries and when it occurs they should be treated and compensated. Safety of the workers should be their utmost priority.”