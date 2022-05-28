…conducts second level management training

By Chinedu Adonu

National Population Commission, NPC has reiterated its commitment towards conducting a credible, reliable and acceptable census in 2023.

The Executive chairman, NPC, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra made this known while declaring open a 5-day workshop for second level management training for South East zone in Enugu.

Hon Kwarra represented by the Honourable Federal commissioner, representing Enugu State, Hon Ejike Eze said the second level management training was to enhance the technical and managerial capacity and skills of the management staff for effective delivery of commission’s mandate.

He noted that the training presented a good opportunity for participants to grow their knowledge-base and improve their job skills as staff of NPC.

Vanguard reports that the second level management training covers the state Directors, Comptroller of Local government area and other top management staff across the five states in South East on detailed principles and methodologies for a successful census.

“As you are aware, preparation for the conduct of the 2023 population and housing census are in top gear and as part of efforts to deliver a credible and reliable census, the commission is not leaving no stone unturned to ensuring the results of the census are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of data to be generated meets international best standard for planning development purposes.

“It is imperative that the commission staff should be adequately trained for the population and housing census as such the quality of staff that will perform the activities are very important. Therefore, having a good knowledge of the content of census documents, technique and the organization of the census is key to it’s success.

“The present commission under my leadership is committed to training and re-training members of staff with the belief that this will help the commission in the effective delivery of it’s mandate. It’s therefore gratifying to note that this workshop has been put together to enhance the technical and managerial capacity and skills of the management staff of the commission,” he said.

One of the participants, Joachin Ulasi, said that the workshop was already exposing them to the use of electronic devices for data collection.

“It has exposed us to best practices in population enumeration as well as how electronic devices can help us do our job better, faster and more reliably,” Mr Ulasi said