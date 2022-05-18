.

By Steve Oko

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed appreciation to all stakeholders of the state for the enduring peace and progress being witnessed in the state since the inception of his administration.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who disclosed that Enugu is a reference point for peace in the country, said that he does not take the support, solidarity and cooperation of the stakeholders of the state towards the actualization of the enviable feat for granted.

Addressing the people of Udi Local Government Area when they paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the maximum support and solidarity they have given him since he assumed office in 2015.

The Udi people were at the Government House, Enugu, to commend Gov. Ugwuanyi for the peace and good governance in the state as well as to appeal to him for the zoning of the Enugu West Senatorial District ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the council area in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

The governor urged them to remain committed in prayers for God to continue to direct the affairs of the state, adding that the positive results the state is witnessing in terms peace, security and good governance in spite of the nation’s challenges was because his administration entrusted Enugu State to God’s hands.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who applauded the people of Udi LGA for their comportment and peaceful disposition in the course of their quest for the senatorial seat, advised them to consult widely and continue to ensure that things are done peacefully, transparently and credibly.

“Let’s put it in prayers and entrust it to the hands of God. I thank all the Udi stakeholders because of their support since I assumed office. I also thank all the stakeholders of Enugu State for accepting for peace to reign in the state. I will not take it for granted”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria