By Evelyn Usman

Ninety-eight senior officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS have been elevated to their new ranks following their successful performance in a promotion exercise conducted in December 2021.

This was contained in a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board vide CDCFIB/NIS/2021/PE/640/VOL.1/1, dated May 20, 2022.

A breakdown of the promotion showed that four Assistant Comptrollers General were promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General; 24 Comptrollers were elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, while 70 Deputy Comptrollers were promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration.

Those promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration were: Josephine Chisara Kwazu, Modupe Oshoke Anyalechi, Muhammad Aminu Muhammad and Ajoke Oluremi Talabi.

Officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration included: the Comptroller, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, Nandap Kemi Nanna; Principal Staff Officer to the acting Comptroller General, Ahmed Bauchi Aliyu; the Comptroller in charge of Migration at the Service Headquarters, Abdullahi Usman Musa; Comptroller of Ogun State Command, Amao Kolawole Michael; the Comptroller in-charge of Gender &Staff Welfare, Alawode Nuratu Betty and Comptroller of Ekiti State Command, Acholonu Alphonsus, among others.

Other Officers promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration included: Adesokan Adeola, attached to the Training and Staff Development Division,

Service Headquarters; Bagari Ahmad Dauda, of the Visa and Residency Directorate, Service Headquarters; Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office Lagos, Bewaji Abolupe Oladoyin, Passport Control Officer, Kano Passport Office, Kila LimanSani, and Onuora Constance Nwama, among others.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, the acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, appreciated the Federal Government for considering them worthy of promotion, even as he urged the officers to continue to demonstrate a high level of commitment and efficiency in service delivery to justify their promotion.