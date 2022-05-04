By Juliet Umeh

WomenPRIDE.Africa, a project of Women in Technology in Nigeria, WITIN has been named WSIS Prize 2022 runner-up. Out of 966 submitted projects, 360 were nominated for the online voting. More than 1.3 million votes were casted and WomenPRIDE.Africa was among the top five most voted in Category 11 AL C7 E-employment.

The WSIS Prizes 2022 is an international recognition of WSIS stakeholders as winners and champions for their excellence in supporting the implementation of WSIS action lines supporting achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was developed in response to requests from the WSIS stakeholders to create an effective mechanism to evaluate projects and activities that leverage the power of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to advance sustainable development.

Since inception, the contest of WSIS Prizes has attracted hundreds of thousands of stakeholders.

The letter, which conveyed the UN recognition to WITIN, was signed by the Program Coordinator, Strategic Planning and Membership Department, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Vladimir Stankovic.

Part of it reads: “Congratulations! It is with great pleasure to inform you that your project has been selected as the WSIS Prize 2022 Champion!

“Following our public announcement of the WSIS Prizes 2022 Champion on the website, we are reaching to you with brief summary of this year’s annual awards and invitation to celebrate your achievement together.

“Out of 966 submitted projects, 360 were nominated for the Online Voting, following a comprehensive review by the Expert Group. We have reviewed more than 1.3 million votes cast and your project was among the top five most voted in your category. We would like to congratulate you on this amazing achievement and to invite you to promote this global recognition.

“Continuing with the last years’ much appreciated practice by the WSIS community, we are pleased to recognize the efforts and great work of WSIS Prizes 2022 runner-ups as WSIS Prizes 2022 Champions during the final week of the WSIS Forum 2022 (May 30 to June 3) and beyond.

“We will soon be sharing more detailed information about the program and proposals for your participation and promotion.”